NBC News Names Jeff Rossen 'Today' National Investigative Correspondent
NBC News has named Jeff Rossen national investigative
correspondent for Today,
it was announced Tuesday by Jim Bell, the show's executive producer.
Effective immediately, he will lead Today's newly-created unit"Rossen
Reports," in which he and a team of producers will report on investigative stories to air on Today, as well as NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams and Dateline.
Rossen has been an NBC News correspondent since Sept. 2008,
covering breaking news across NBC programs Today,
NBC Nightly News, Dateline, and MSNBC.
"With unmatched passion and curiosity, Jeff continues to
find the new story angle that keeps our viewers informed," said Bell. "His
tireless commitment to Today's
investigative series makes his new expanded role a perfect fit."
