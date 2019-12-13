NBC News, MSNBC Host Dem Debate Feb. 19

NBC News and MSNBC will host a Democratic presidential debate Feb. 19 in Las Vegas. Digital news platform The Nevada Independent is also hosting the Vegas event.

Nearer term, PBS NewsHour and Politico host a Democratic debate Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. Joseph Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are scheduled to appear onstage at that one.

The Democratic National Committee has three more lined up in early 2020. CNN hosts alongside the Des Moines Register in Des Moines Jan. 14, ABC News hosts with Hearst TV’s WMUR Manchester and Apple News in Manchester, New Hampshire Feb. 7 and CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute host one Feb. 25 in Charleston, S.C.

Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are early voting states.