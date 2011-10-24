NBC News Moves Florida Debate Up One Week
NBC News has moved its Republican presidential primary debate
in Florida up a week to Jan. 23, the network said Monday.
The debate, jointly sponsored by National Journal, The
St. Petersburg Times and Florida Council of 100, was originally scheduled forJan. 30, on the eve of the Florida primary.
Brian Williams will moderate the Jan. 23 debate, which will
now air in primetime on NBC. The debate was previously scheduled to air on
MSNBC and NBC affiliates in Florida.
The event has also changed locations: It will now take place
at the University of South Florida in Tampa, instead of the previously
announced St. Pete Times Forum, the site of the 2012 Republican National
Convention.
