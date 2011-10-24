NBC News Moves Florida Debate Up One Week

NBC News has moved its Republican presidential primary debate

in Florida up a week to Jan. 23, the network said Monday.

The debate, jointly sponsored by National Journal, The

St. Petersburg Times and Florida Council of 100, was originally scheduled forJan. 30, on the eve of the Florida primary.

Brian Williams will moderate the Jan. 23 debate, which will

now air in primetime on NBC. The debate was previously scheduled to air on

MSNBC and NBC affiliates in Florida.

The event has also changed locations: It will now take place

at the University of South Florida in Tampa, instead of the previously

announced St. Pete Times Forum, the site of the 2012 Republican National

Convention.