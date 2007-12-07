NBC News Layoffs to Hit MSNBC, Today, Nightly News

NBC News

is cutting 15-20 positions, about 1% of its workforce. The cuts will take place in the coming days as buyouts and layoffs.

Positions will be eliminated across the division, including at cable network MSNBC and tbroadcast morning and evening news programs Today and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

Both shows are actually doing very well right now, with Today holding its 12-year lead over ABC's Good Morning America and Nightly edging out ABC's World News with Charles Gibson in the November sweeps period. MSNBC also regularly trumps CNN during some primetime hours.

"There's an ongoing process at NBC News to reallocate, reorganize and right-size the division given the business pressures that every major media organization is facing," NBC News representative Allison Gollust said. "This process began some time ago, it continues today and will continue tomorrow."