NBC News Launching on Roku

The MSNBC Digital Network is launching NBC News programming on the Roku platform, providing viewers with free access to videos from NBC News.

Roku has about one million customers in the U.S.

NBC News on Roku provides instant access to the latest segments from such NBC News programs as NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, Today, and Meet the Press.

Clips from The Rachel Maddow Show and Morning Joe on MSNBC will also be available.

"Our goal at NBC News is to deliver high-quality journalism to audiences whether it be on-air, online or on-demand," said Vivian Schiller, chief digital officer, NBC News in a statement. "Through this partnership with Roku, users can now access segments from America's number one news programs at their convenience, using a platform that is simple and seamless."