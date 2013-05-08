NBC News Digital Group Adds to Ad Sales Staff
NBC News Digital Group has added three senior executives to
its sales team, the company said.
Eric Johnson was named senior VP, sales, marketing. He'd
previously been VP, client solutions for USA
Today and USA Weekend at Gannett.
Johnson will report to Peter Naylor, executive VP in charge of sales for the
NBC News Digital Group.
Joy Robins and Joe Damiano have been named senior directors,
advertising sales. Robins had been national VP, digital ad sales for the BBC.
Damiano had been VP of West Coast ad sales for TheStreet. Both report to Brian
Matthews, senior VP, digital advertising sales.
The NBC News Digital Group is taking over sales
responsibility for NBC News' Web properties from MSN after the acquisition of
the MSNBC Digital Network from Microsoft last year. It represents a portfolio
of sites reaching 73 million visitors per month.
"We're
excited to welcome Eric, Joy and Joe to the team as we build out our sales
organization to support the world-class digital offerings of the NBC News
Digital Group," said Naylor in a statement. "As we take over full sales
responsibility from MSN in the coming months, we'll be able to focus on serving
our clients with innovative, strategic programs that leverage the breadth of
our products and the world-class brands within the portfolio."
