NBC News To Broadcast Teacher Town Hall

NBC News will gather thousands of teachers from across the country for the first-ever televised "Teacher Town Hall" on Sept. 26, part of its Education Nation initiative, it was announced Wednesday.

NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams will moderate the discussion on the challenges facing teachers in America today, which will air live on MSNBC at 12 p.m. ET and stream online at EducationNation.com, Scholastic.com, iVillage.com and msnbc.com.

"You can't have a conversation about education, let alone a two-day summit and week of broadcasting around these issues, without the participation of teachers, parents and students," said Steve Capus, president of NBC News, in a statement. "This two-hour televised conversation will be the perfect way to kick off the week and set the tone for Education Nation."

Hundreds of teachers will gather in-person at the network's headquarters at Rockefeller Plaza, while educators nationwide are asked to join the conversation at EducationNation.com.