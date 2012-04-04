NBC News Admits Error in Edited 911 Call in Trayvon MartinCase

NBC News has completed its internal investigation into the editing

of a 911 call in the Trayvon Martin case that appeared in a story from Ron

Allen on Today.

"During our investigation it became evident that there was

an error made in the production process that we deeply regret," NBC News said

in a statement. "We will be taking the necessary steps to prevent this from

happening in the future and apologize to our viewers."

The selective editing of the 911 call in the story gave the

impression that George Zimmerman had racially profiled Martin on the night he

killed the Florida teen, making it sound like he said Martin looked suspicious

of him because he was black. The full audio of the call that was made available

shows that Zimmerman did not mention Martin's race until asked by the 911 operator.