NBC News' $1 Million Sat Truck Gave News Org Leg Up in Iraq

What started out as just another embed with the military for

NBC's Richard Engel turned into what appeared to be an exclusive for the

news division as the network had the only live video of the last combat brigade

to pull out of Iraq.

In fact, several news organizations including Fox News and

Al Jazeera English were on the same embed with the fourth Stryker Brigade as it

drove out of Iraq into Kuwait on Wednesday (Aug. 18). But NBC News was the only

television news organization with satellite capability, thanks to the

up-armored Bloom Mobile, affectionately named for late correspondent David

Bloom who died suddenly in 2003 of a pulmonary embolism while travelling with

the 3rd Infantry Division in Iraq.

When Engel, who has been in Iraq since Aug. 11, told NBC

News executives that he had the opportunity to embed with what could possibly

be the last combat brigade to leave Iraq, "it became very big in our

minds," says David Verdi, VP of newsgathering for NBC News.

Though 50,000 U.S. service personnel will remain in Iraq

largely for training purposes, the exit of combat troops is highly symbolic.

And the Bloom Mobile, which allowed Bloom to broadcast live with combat troops

when U.S. forces went into Iraq 7 ½ years ago, was again pressed into action in

Iraq.

The truck cost $1 million to make; it has a special

gyroscope mounted satellite that allows NBC News to broadcast from dicey

locations like Iraq and more recently from the Gulf of Mexico for the BP oil

spill there.

In fact, the truck was in the Gulf when NBC News got word of

the embed opportunity. It took two weeks to ship it from the Gulf to Iraq via

Dubai, according to Verdi.

"For every news organization and certainly for the

military and their families, Iraq was a very emotional, life-changing

event," says Verdi. Putting the Bloom Mobile back into action for the end

of the war, says Verdi, provided a bittersweet bookend.

"It brought closure to the loss of David," says

Verdi. "And of course, it was closure to the war that we thought would

never end."

Many news organizations lost colleagues in Iraq. CBS News

soundman James Brolan and camera man Paul Douglas were killed in 2006 by a bomb

that severely injured correspondent Kimberly Dozier. And ABC News' Bob

Woodruff suffered head trauma during an explosion also in 2006.

While technology has made it easier for news divisions to

transmit video without extensive satellite equipment, places like Iraq and

especially Afghanistan, where the terrain makes even broadband connections

spotty, nevertheless present transmission problems. And Engel's four-plus

hours of coverage from near the Iraq/Kuwait border was plagued by sound and

video interruptions. But said, Verdi, audiences will excuse communication

problems "if the content is compelling enough."

That said, the Bloom Mobile has yet to make the trip to

Afghanistan. But Verdi said he hasn't ruled it out, though operational

security remains a major obstacle.

"Afghanistan is a completely different theater than

Iraq," he says. "The security there is different. The terrain has

done in armies all the way back to Alexander the Great. We cannot operate there

the way we do in Iraq. It's just too hostile," but he adds,

"we can take the Bloom Mobile there and we may."