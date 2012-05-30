NBC, NBC Sports Network Carry Ratings Momentum Into Stanley Cup Finals

The Los Angeles Kings skate into the Prudential Center in Newark Wednesday night looking to run their undefeated road playoff skein to nine games and gain a glove up on hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup.

NBC will face off Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the New Jersey Devils and Kings at 8 p.m. (ET), with some Nielsen momentum on its side, not to mention DMAs. No. 1 and No. 2 with this matchup. NBC will also televise Game 2, as well as fifth, sixth and seventh contests, if necessary. NBC Sports Network will carry Game 3 and 4 action.

Through a dozen games over the first three rounds, NBC's NHL playoff coverage has averaged 2.2 million viewers, up 16% from last year's 1.9 million average and the best for the pro puck sport since ABC netted a 2.3 mark in 2002, according to Nielsen data. Among males 18 to 49, the Peacock has scored 33% amelioration to a 1.2 rating against that group.

