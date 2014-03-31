NBC Names Pharrell Williams ‘Voice’ Coach

NBC has tapped Pharrell Williams to be a coach for The Voice’s fall cycle.

Williams will replace CeeLo Green on the singing competition series, who announced last month that he will not return to the show. Williams was previously a mentor on The Voice for coach Usher last spring.

The rest of the coach line-up will be confirmed at a later date.

“He has already made a considerable impact as a mentor, drawing on an impressive track record as both a producer and performer,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “It is a perfect fit for The Voice as we evolve and reach for new heights with this franchise. It feels like we are welcoming an existing family member home.”