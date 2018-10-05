NBC Names New Writers 'On the Verge' Class

NBC's diverse Writers on the Verge program has named its new class, chosen from over 2,200 applicants.

Comedy writers chosen are Bernard Badion, Edward Excaliber, Joanne Lee and Sara White; drama writers are Pamela García Rooney, Marissa Lee, Tiffany Shaw Ho and Margot Ye.

The six-month program, in its 13th year, provides a "final polish" on writing and pitching skills. It is part of the NBC TIPS program for developing diverse talent in front of and behind the cameras.

The new class will work with former CBS/Paramount executive Jen Grisanti on pilot scripts and pitch techniques and will get "individual mentoring" from NBCU execs. At the end of the program, they will be in the running for a writing spot on an NBC series.

“I cannot understate the importance of giving talented writers from diverse backgrounds the tools to take their careers to the next level,” said Karen Horne, SVP, programming talent development & inclusion, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

Among the alumni of the program are writers for NBC's The Enemy Within, ABC's black-ish, CW's Charmed, and Apple's Central Park.

