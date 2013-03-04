NBC Names Heidi Klum as Fourth 'America's Got Talent' Judge

NBC is expanding the judge panel for its summer reality

series America's Got Talent.





The network on Monday named Heidi Klum as the fourth judge

on the upcoming season. She joins the returning Howard Stern and Howie Mandel,

as well as newcomer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls' Mel B), whoreplaced Sharon Osbourne. Nick Cannon also returns as host.





"Heidi has an amazing career across multiple media

platforms, and has built a brand that is a force in the entertainment

business," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night

programming, NBC. "She has achieved superstardom while balancing being a

businesswoman and hard-working mom, bringing a huge amount of experience,

discernment and taste to the panel. As we look to develop an act that will get

the world's attention, we and the contestants will benefit from Heidi's

international sensibility and understanding of what works in today's global

entertainment industry."





Last summer, AGT averaged a 3.2 rating with

adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts, which was

down 11% and 16%, respectively from the previous year, despite the addition of

Stern, which was expected to boost ratings.





Klum is the host and executive producer of Lifetime's Project

Runway.



