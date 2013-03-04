NBC Names Heidi Klum as Fourth 'America's Got Talent' Judge
NBC is expanding the judge panel for its summer reality
series America's Got Talent.
The network on Monday named Heidi Klum as the fourth judge
on the upcoming season. She joins the returning Howard Stern and Howie Mandel,
as well as newcomer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls' Mel B), whoreplaced Sharon Osbourne. Nick Cannon also returns as host.
"Heidi has an amazing career across multiple media
platforms, and has built a brand that is a force in the entertainment
business," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night
programming, NBC. "She has achieved superstardom while balancing being a
businesswoman and hard-working mom, bringing a huge amount of experience,
discernment and taste to the panel. As we look to develop an act that will get
the world's attention, we and the contestants will benefit from Heidi's
international sensibility and understanding of what works in today's global
entertainment industry."
Last summer, AGT averaged a 3.2 rating with
adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in its three weekly telecasts, which was
down 11% and 16%, respectively from the previous year, despite the addition of
Stern, which was expected to boost ratings.
Klum is the host and executive producer of Lifetime's Project
Runway.
