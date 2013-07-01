NBC Nabs Mark Burnett's 'Bible' Sequel

NBC is partnering with prolific producer Mark Burnett on his

follow-up project to The Bible miniseries as the first title in the

network's new longform programming initiative.

A.D.: Beyond the Bible (working title) is the sequel

to the 10-part The Bible that aired on History this spring to huge

ratings, withits premiere drawing 13.1 million total viewers. The next iteration will

begin after Jesus' betrayal and death, when his disciples take a stand against

Rome and the local authorities.

Burnett will executive produce the project with his wife and

Bible collaborator Roma Downey and Richard Bedser in a coproduction

between LightWorkers Media, Hearst Productions and Universal Television.

Burnett is already producer of NBC's The Voice and Celebrity

Apprentice.

"I followed the development process of The Bible

closely with Mark and knew that the story was far from over after Christ's

Crucifixion. In fact, what happened in the aftermath -- which is

essentially the beginning of Christianity -- is utterly fascinating," said NBC

Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. "The day after The Bible

premiered, I told Mark we were on board with no hesitation for the follow-up

miniseries. This will be attention-getting in every way, and we're proud to

continue our association with Mark which has just grown exponentially from The

Voice."

NBC last month hired ABC's QuinnTaylor to head a new longform programming group as executive VP of movies, miniseries

and international coproductions like Hannibal, Crossbones and the

upcoming Camp.