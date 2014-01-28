NBC Moves Primetime Emmys to Monday

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Monday, Aug. 25, NBC and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. By shifting the ceremony, traditionally held on Sunday night, to a Monday, NBC, which will broadcast the show, avoids a potential conflict with its Sunday Night Football franchise.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt teased the announcement last week at his TCA winter press tour executive session, saying, “We have the good problem of having football on Sunday nights, in order to sort of look at where the Emmys should be scheduled. We have landed on a date, and we are going to announce it in the coming week, but I don’t want to jump out in front of our partners at the Academy to do that.”

The awards will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. No hosts or producers have yet been announced.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be held Aug. 16.