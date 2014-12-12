NBC Moves Up ‘Night Shift,’ ‘Undateable’ to Midseason

NBC has rounded out its midseason schedule, moving up a pair of summer scripted efforts in The Night Shift and Undateable.

NBC will hand Night Shift the plum post-Voice slot on Mondays at 10 p.m., taking over for freshman drama State of Affairs, which will have finished its run by then. Tuesday comedies Marry Me and About a Boy will be taken off the schedule beginning March 17, as Undateable and new Ellen DeGeneres-produced comedy One Big Happy will take over at 9 and 9:30 p.m. respectively. NBC says Marry Me and About a Boy will return at a later date.

Mark Burnett’s Bible-follow up A.D. will bow, fittingly, on Easter Sunday April 5 at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere of drama Odyssey.

NBC also set the premiere for its event series The Slap, which will run in The Biggest Loser’s Thursday 8 p.m. time slot for eight weeks beginning Feb. 12.

As previously announced, following its post-Super Bowl episode on Feb. 1, The Blacklist will debut in its new Thursday, 9 p.m. time slot on Feb. 5, leading into new drama Allegiance.