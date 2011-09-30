NBC Moves ‘Chuck,' ‘Grimm' Premieres to Oct. 28
NBC has shifted the series premiere of Grimm and the return of
Chuck back a week to Friday, Oct. 28 as part of two nights of Halloween-themed
programming on the network.
The two dramas, originally slated to debut on Oct. 21, will
now air a day after special Halloween episodes of NBC's Thursday comedies
Community, Parks and Recreation, The Office and Whitney on Oct. 27.
Chuck has been given 13 episodes for its final season while
Grimm, a new drama inspired by the Grimm's Fairy Tales, is the last of the NBC fall
rookies scheduled to debut.
