NBC Moves ‘Chuck,' ‘Grimm' Premieres to Oct. 28

NBC has shifted the series premiere of Grimm and the return of

Chuck back a week to Friday, Oct. 28 as part of two nights of Halloween-themed

programming on the network.

The two dramas, originally slated to debut on Oct. 21, will

now air a day after special Halloween episodes of NBC's Thursday comedies

Community, Parks and Recreation, The Office and Whitney on Oct. 27.

Chuck has been given 13 episodes for its final season while

Grimm, a new drama inspired by the Grimm's Fairy Tales, is the last of the NBC fall

rookies scheduled to debut.