NBC Moves 'About a Boy' Olympic Preview

NBC has shifted its preview of midseason comedy About a Boy to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The preview had previously been scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

The broadcast is part of NBC's strategy to preview About a Boy and fellow midseason comedy Growing Up Fisher during the Winter Olympics.

About a Boy's second episode will air in the series' regular timeslot at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.