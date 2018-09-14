NBC Makes Deal to Keep Golden Globe Awards

NBC has signed a new eight-year deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions that will keep the Golden Globe Awards on the Peacock network, where they have appeared for the past 23 years.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The next Golden Globe broadcast is set for Jan 6, 2019. Nominations will be announced Dec. 6.

“We look forward to airing the Golden Globe Awards on NBC for the next eight years at least,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We’ve been the proud home of the Globes since 1996, and over those decades we’re honored to have been part of its transformation into Hollywood’s most joyous awards ceremony. And this year will be no different.”

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 19 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the Golden Globes remain with NBC,” said Mike Mahan, CEO, dick clark productions. “dcp, the HFPA and NBC have shared a great history with this show and we anticipate many spectacular years ahead.”