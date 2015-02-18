NBC, Macy’s Renew Deal for Thanksgiving, July 4 Specials

NBC has renewed its deal with Macy’s to broadcast the retailer’s Thanksgiving and July 4 celebrations.

Under a multi-year deal, NBC will continue to be the broadcast home for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular specials. Both will continue to be produced by Universal Television with Macy’s.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Macy’s on these time-honored traditions,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming, NBC Entertainment. “The parade and fireworks have become essential parts of the holidays and it is a privilege to bring them into homes across America.”

The 2014 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 22.6 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The 2014 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular drew a 1.1 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers.