NBC Local Media Division Taps Gittrich

NBC tapped a veteran newspaper reporter and editor to be the top news executive for its NBC Local Media Division digital operations, which include the Web sites for its 10 owned TV stations.

Assuming that post is Gregory Gittrich, former assistant managing editor of the New York Daily News, who becomes national news editor, NBC Local Media digital platforms, effective June 11.

In addition to the station sites, he will oversee syndicated Web offerings and any mobile applications. Broadcasters are increasingly eyeing mobile devices as a growth area for their business.

Gittrich is the latest in a series of hires on the digital side for NBC's Local Media unit as the definition of local media for the company expands to new platforms and technology.