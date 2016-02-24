NBC, Litton Partner on ‘The More You Know’ Block

NBC and Litton Entertainment are partnering to expand NBC’s public service awareness brand “The More You Know” into a three-hour Saturday morning block. The block will include six half-hour educational and informational (E/I) series targeted to 13- to 16-year-olds. It will showcase “in-depth and inspiring stories featuring leading experts in nature, science and technology,” says NBC, “as well as highlight role models from champion athletes to everyday heroes who strive to affect positive change in their communities.”

“The More You Know” segments have aired on NBC for 30 years.

“NBC is committed to putting great educational content on Saturday morning and we can’t think of a better partner than Litton, who is the clear leader in this field,” said Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting. “By coupling Litton’s unparalleled expertise with NBC’s iconic ‘The More You Know’ brand, we are excited to help families come together to enjoy, watch and learn.”

Litton is a prominent producer and distributor whose E/I content includes Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown.

“Litton Entertainment has created thousands of hours of award-winning educational and inspirational television, and we are proud to partner on NBC’s renowned educational brand,” said Dave Morgan, founder and CEO.