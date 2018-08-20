NBC Lines Tirico Up as Host for ‘Football Night’

NBC Sports named Mike Tirico as studio host for its Sunday night show Football Night in America.

Tirico has had been a co-host from the game site, replaces Dan Patrick, who had had hosted the show from 2008 to 2017. The game site role this season will be filled by Liam McHugh. Most weeks, McHugh will be joined on the site by the game announcing team of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya.

Rob Hyland joins Football Night as coordinating producer.

Tirico will work alongside Football Night analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, and NFL Insider Mike Florio, from Studio 1 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

“As one of the most accomplished, respected and versatile voices in sports, Mike was the logical choice to move into the Football Night studio," said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. "He will anchor our show, set the scene, and educate the audience by extracting analysis, expertise, and news from Tony, Rodney, and Mike.”

“Thank you to Dan Patrick for his outstanding work as co-host of Football Night for the past 10 seasons. His teamwork, professionalism, and friendship will be missed,” Flood added.

Since joining NBC from ESPN in 2016, Tirico has worked on most of NBC’s high profile properties, including the Olympics, horse racing’s Triple Crown and Notre Dame football.

McHugh is NBC Sports’ lead studio and on-site host for the NHL and Notre Dame Football, and has contributed to NBC Sports’ coverage of four Olympics and three Super Bowls.

“This is the logical progression for Liam, who has excelled at every assignment he’s been given,” said Flood. “We’re confident he will steward dynamic conversations between Cris, Al and Michele, and help to capture the enthusiasm of the on-site environment.”

An 18-time Emmy Award winner, Hyland leads NBC Sports’ production of Notre Dame Football, Triple Crown horse racing, Olympic figure skating and track & field, and other sports. He also worked on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in various roles.