NBC Lines Up Gwen Stefani Christmas Special

Pop star Gwen Stefani will host a holiday special on NBC. Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas airs December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



Guests include Blake Shelton, a coach on NBC’s The Voice. He’ll perform a duet with Stefani from her new album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO are also scheduled to turn up.



Featuring musical performances and holiday-themed sketches, the program will run for an hour. Stefani will perform several songs from her Christmas album.



“I am excited to share my new holiday album with everyone and the joy of this holiday season,” said Stefani. “I look forward to giving audiences a peek into our family’s favorite Christmas traditions and enjoying some of the music, old and new, that makes the holiday so special.”



“You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” featuring six originals and six holiday classics, was released Oct. 6.



Stefani fronted the group No Doubt before going solo. She was also a coach on The Voice.



You Make It Feel Like Christmas is a Done & Dusted Production in association with Interscope Records. Irving Azoff, Steve Berman, Eddie Delbridge, David Jammy, John Janick, Tina Kennedy and Katy Mullan are executive producers on the special.