NBC Lines Up Adele for Marquee Shows in Late November

NBC will air a concert special featuring the English neo-soul singer Adele Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. The 60-minute event will be a recording of Adele performing at Radio City Music Hall Nov. 17.

Adele’s album “25” will be released Nov. 20. She’ll be holding something of a residency in New York, and at NBC, next month, with performances on Saturday Night Live Nov. 21, The Tonight ShowStarring Jimmy Fallon Nov. 23 and Today Nov. 25. Adele made her U.S. television debut on Today in 2008.

Adele Live in New York City is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Adele and Jonathan Dickins, and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.