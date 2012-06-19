NBC Leads Critics' Choice TV Awards Winners
NBC led the list of winners at the 2nd Annual
Critics' Choice Television Awards Monday night, notching five wins including
the prize for best comedy for Community.
The Peacock's other wins were The Voice for best reality
series -- competition, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon for best talk show, Parks
and Recreation's Amy Poehler for best actress in a comedy series (who tied New
Girl's Zooey Deschanel) and Parks' Paul Rudd for best guest performer in a
comedy series.
ABC and AMC tied with three wins each. Tom Bergeron of ABC's
Dancing With the Stars tied Cat Deeley of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance for
best reality show host, and Modern Family stars Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen each
won for best supporting actor/actress in a comedy series.
AMC's wins were all for acting, with nods going to Breaking
Bad's Bryan Cranston for best actor in a drama series, Bad's Giancarlo Esposito
for best supporting actor in a drama series and Mad Men's Christina Hendricks
for best supporting actress in a drama series.
Showtime's Homeland notched two awards for best drama series
and best actress Claire Danes. FX's Archer won for best animated series and
Louie's Louis C.K. won for best actor in a comedy series. PBS' Sherlock took
home a pair of awards for best movie/miniseries and best actor Benedict
Cumberbatch.
HBO picked up a win for actress Julianne Moore in Game
Change, Lucy Liu won best guest performer in a drama series for TNT's Southland
and Travel Channel's Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations took the award for best
reality series.
The awards were presented by the Broadcast Television
Journalists Association at a gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
