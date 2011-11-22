NBC Launching Saturday Night Boxing Series

NBC is launching a quarterly Saturday night boxing series Jan. 21 the NBC Sports Network, which is being rebranded from Versus Jan. 2.

NBC Sports Network Fight Night launches Jan. 21 from Philadelphia, home of one of Comcast regional sports networks (RSN). Cities where Comcast has an RSN will host the fights, promote them, and re-air them.

NBC says all promoters will be welcome to try and get their fighters on the card. It will work with Main Events and promoter J. Russell Peltz to set up the matchups, which will start with multiple promoters competing to get their fighters into the ring.

Peltz will serve as "quality control" to ensure the best square-offs, said NBC Sports Network President Jon Miller in a statement.

"[M]y bouts will be made on the following criteria," said Peltz in the announcement. "Do the fighters' styles mesh to make an exciting fight? Does this fight lead to something? And would I buy a ticket to it? These should be good fights for boxing fans."