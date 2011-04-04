NBC Launching Reality Series ‘Fashion Star'

NBC is launching a new reality competition series titled Fashion Star, hosted by supermodel Elle

Macpherson that will search for the next big fashion brand.

In the series, 12 unknown designers will compete for a

multi-million dollar retail contract through a variety of challenges. Unlike

the high-end designs of Project Runway,

Fashion Star will feature all

categories of fashion, from dresses to lingerie to denim to accessories.

Famous designers and retail buyers will serve as the judges,

who are yet to be announced. At the end of each episode, viewers will be able

to buy the winning designs, which will be featured in stores the next day.

The series is from Ben Silverman's Electus (who also

produces The Biggest Loser for NBC)

and The Magical Elves (the original producers of Project Runway).

Fashion Star

represents a homecoming of sorts for Silverman, who was co-president of NBC

Entertainment from 2007 to 2009. He previously sold The Tudors to Showtime under Bob Greenblatt, now NBC Entertainment

president.