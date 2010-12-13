NBC Launching Mark Burnett-Produced 'Idol' Rival

NBC is teaming with reality

show producers Mark Burnett and John de Mol on a new singing competition show

called The Voice of America, to

premiere in spring 2011, the network announced Monday.

The series is modeled after

the popular Dutch show The Voice of Holland,

which has edged out The X Factor and American Idol as the top talent

competition show in The Netherlands, according to NBC.

Depending on the timing of

the spring premiere, Voice could go

into head-to-head competition with Idol,

which debuts its 10th season Jan. 19. Fox will also be bringing an

American version of X Factor to the

air starting next fall.

"This show truly focuses on

amazing voices," said Paul Telegdy, executive vice president, alternative programming,

NBC and Universal Media Studios, in a statement. "The celebrity coaches are passionate

about discovering, developing and nurturing new talent. As soon as we saw

the Dutch format, we knew this was completely different and really exciting."

Voice's

format differs from rival Idol,

featuring three stages of competition: a blind audition (coaches can hear the

singer but not see them), the battle phase and live performance shows. Four

celebrity artists serve as coaches to their own team of singers that they

mentor throughout the competition.

During the initial

audition, a coach presses a button if he/she likes a singer. If more than one

coach expresses interest, the contestant gets to choose which coach to work

with. Singers who are not selected by a coach are eliminated.

In the battle stage,

coaches pit two of their team members against each other to sing the same song

in front of a studio audience to decide who will advance. In the final phase,

the top contestants compete against each other during a live broadcast. In this

round, the television audience votes to decide which singers will move on in

the competition, until one singer wins a recording contract in the finale.

Voice is

the first series to come out of the development agreement between Warner

Horizon Television and de Mol-owned Talpa Media, announced earlier this year. All

three parties bring substantial reality TV credentials to the project, with the

success of Warner Horizon's Bachelor

franchise, Burnett's Survivor and de

Mol's Big Brother. De Mol is creator

and an executive producer of Voice with

Burnett.