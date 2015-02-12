NBC Launches ‘SNL’ App

For its birthday, Saturday Night Live is getting its own app.

NBC Entertainment announced Thursday that it will introduce a mobile app dedicated to the show for iPhone, with an Android version to come later. The app will be available for free download.

The Saturday Night Live app will feature 5,500 video clips from the show’s 40-year library as well as a themed emoji keyboard.

“Forty Seasons of ground breaking television deserves a ground breaking app,” said Robert Hayes, executive VP, digital NBC Entertainment. “We’re proud to partner with Lorne [Michaels] and Saturday Night Live on a unique digital experience, one that couples over 300 hours of video with innovative functionality and exciting original content.”

NBC will broadcast a Saturday Night Live anniversary special featuring past cast members and hosts Sunday at 7 p.m.