NBC Launches Saturday Morning Preschool Block July 7
NBC announced that a new Saturday morning preschool
programming block, NBC Kids, will debut July 7. The block was created with the goal of addressing
the development needs of children.
Preschool television channel Sprout, which was created in
partnership by NBCUniversal, PBS, Sesame Workshop and Apax Funds, programmed
the lineup; shows to air on NBC Kids include The Wiggles, Sprout's Noodle
& Doodle, Jim Henson's Pajanimals,
Poppy Cat, Justin Time and LazyTown.
"NBC is proud to partner with Sprout in providing progressive
new programming that will entertain and encourage children to achieve more
positive life choices," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.
"This is an ideal blend of entertaining shows that also offer promising benefits
to the development of children on many levels."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.