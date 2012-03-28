NBC Launches Saturday Morning Preschool Block July 7

NBC announced that a new Saturday morning preschool

programming block, NBC Kids, will debut July 7. The block was created with the goal of addressing

the development needs of children.

Preschool television channel Sprout, which was created in

partnership by NBCUniversal, PBS, Sesame Workshop and Apax Funds, programmed

the lineup; shows to air on NBC Kids include The Wiggles, Sprout's Noodle

& Doodle, Jim Henson's Pajanimals,

Poppy Cat, Justin Time and LazyTown.

"NBC is proud to partner with Sprout in providing progressive

new programming that will entertain and encourage children to achieve more

positive life choices," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

"This is an ideal blend of entertaining shows that also offer promising benefits

to the development of children on many levels."