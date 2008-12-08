NBC Launches Jimmy Fallon Website
By Alex Weprin
NBC has launched www.latenightwithjimmyfallon.com, the web portal for its new late-night talker featuring Jimmy Fallon. The site will also be the home for Fallon's video blog, which as
B&C first reported last week
will make its debut tonight at 12:30 a.m. New video blogs will be added every weeknight at 12:30.
The site is sparse so far, featuring some classic Saturday Night Live clips featuring Fallon, photos and a message board.
Also on tap is an "Ask Jimmy" feature, which will allow users to upload video questions to Fallon, with the possibility of having them answered as part of a future Webisode.
