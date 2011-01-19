NBC Launches ‘Hockey Day' Sponsoredby McDonald's

McDonald's has renewed its

relationship as an official league partner with the National Hockey League and

will become title sponsor of Hockey Day

in America, six hours of live programming including four games on Feb. 20.

The fast-food giant will

also be sponsor of the 2011 NHL All-Star Game.

As part of its contract

with the NHL, McDonald's will support NHL's media properties-NHL Network and

NHL.com-as well as its media rights holders, NBC and Versus.

"The National Hockey League

is a strong and relevant partner and offers our brand unique ways to connect

with our customers," said John Lewicki, director of sports marketing for

McDonald's, in a statement. "At McDonald's, we strive to bring our

customers some of the best sports properties around, and through this continued

relationship, we're excited to bring fun, new extensions to hockey fans."

On Hockey Day, NBC Sports will

broadcast four NHL games featuring eight teams from some of the most avid U.S.

hockey markets. The first three games will be broadcast regionally with

staggered starts, which allow for live look-ins of the other regionalized

games. The fourth game, Pittsburgh at Chicago, will be broadcast nationally.

All games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com.

The program, hosted from

Chicago's Millennium Park, will also include stories about people who love

hockey, from parents who take their kids to games at sunrise, to the amateur

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

"By broadcasting events

such as the Winter Classic and Stanley Cup, we have had a front-row seat to the

extraordinary passion our country has for hockey," said NBC Sports President

Ken Schanzer. "Hockey Day in America

provides us an opportunity to explore and celebrate the depth of the

relationship between Americans and this special sport."

"There are hundreds of thousands

of people around the United States who have laced up skates, have chased a puck

around a rink and have enjoyed some of the same feelings of freedom and

exhilaration that our players do," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "Hockey Day In America honors that common

bond, and NBC Sports will bring the celebration to life."

The NHL's rights deals with

NBC and Versus expire at the end of the season.