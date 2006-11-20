NBC To Launch Reality Show Identity

The wave of game shows is continuing as NBC will trot out new entrant Identity for five nights from December 18-22.

The show, from Ben Silverman’s production company, Reveille, will be hosted by Penn Jillette of comedy tandem Penn & Teller.

NBC says the show, which will air each night at 8, tasks a contestant with sizing up a group of strangers in an effort to try to match their identities with a top prize of $500,000.