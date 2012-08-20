NBC Lands Michael J. Fox Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox will return to television next fall, as NBC has given a 22 episode commitment to the actor's untitled comedy series.

In the single-camera laugher, Fox will play a husband and father of three in New York. The series will be loosely based on the actor's life, including his battle with Parkinson's disease. It comes from Sony Pictures Television and Olive Bridge Entertainment. Will Gluck and Sam Laybourne serve as co-creators and executive producers; Gluck will direct the pilot.

"To bring Michael J. Fox back to NBC is a supreme honor and we are thrilled that one of the great comedic television stars is coming home again," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. "From the moment we met with Michael to hear his unique point of view about this new show, we were completely captivated and on board. He is utterly relatable, optimistic, and in a class by himself, and I have no doubt that the character he will create -- and the vivid family characters surrounding him -- will be both instantly recognizable and hilarious. Being in business with him is a supreme pleasure."

This marks Fox's first regular TV gig since Spin City.

"I'm extremely pleased to be back at NBC with a great creative team and a great show," added Fox. "Bob Greenblatt and all the folks at the network have given me a warm welcome home, and I'm excited to get to work."