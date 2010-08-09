NBC Kicks Off NFL Campaign

RELATED: Watch the "Back to Football" video clip

NBC Sports and the National Football League began a new

"Back to Football" campaign during Sunday night's Hall of Fame exhibition game.

The campaign features singer, songwriter and New Orleans Saints fan Harry

Connick Jr. singing "High Hopes," the tune made famous by Frank Sinatra.

As part of the campaign, Connick tells the story of the Saints' first Super

Bowl victory and the impact it had on the city, still recovering from Hurricane

Katrina.

The NFL regular season begins Sept. 9 on NBC with the Saints taking on the

Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.