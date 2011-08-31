NBC to Keep GOP Debate on Sept. 7
NBC News will go ahead with its planned Republican presidential primary
debate on Sept. 7, despite an announcement by the White House Wednesday that President Obama will address a joint session of Congress on his jobs plan that same evening.
"We are thrilled that we now have a terrific opportunity
to hear from national leaders of both major parties about the most
pressing domestic issues facing the country," NBC News said in a statement.
The debate is sponsored by NBC News and Politico, and hosted by the Reagan Foundation.
