NBC Inks Second Season of ‘Blindspot’

NBC has ordered a second season of drama Blindspot. The freshman program is averaging a 3.7 rating/12 share in adults 18-49 and 12.7 million viewers overall, according to NBC, which cited Nielsen’s numbers.

The series airs 10 p.m. Mondays, leading out of variety hit The Voice.

“We are over the moon with the success of Blindspot, and want to thank our producers and amazing cast for creating one of the most riveting shows on television. Jaimie [Alexander] and Sullivan [Stapleton] have done an amazing job of ratcheting up the tension each week in trying to unravel the mystery of Jane’s tattoos,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC entertainment. “We literally can’t wait to see what the second season will bring.”

In the show, a woman with no memories of her past is found naked in Times Square with her body fully covered in tattoos. Her discovery sets off a complex mystery that gets the attention of the FBI, which begins to follow the road map on her body to reveal a larger crime conspiracy.

Last week, NBC ordered an extra episode of Blindspot, bringing the first season total to 23.

Blindspot is a production of Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. Martin Gero is executive producer along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Mark Pellington and Marcos Siega.