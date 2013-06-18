NBC Hires ABC's Quinn Taylor to Head Longform Programming
NBC has named former ABC programming executive Quinn Taylor
as its executive VP of movies, miniseries and international co-productions, the
network announced Monday.
Taylor will oversee all development and programming of
original movies and miniseries and longform acquisitions, as well as serving as
a key executive on its international co-pros like Hannibal and the upcoming Dracula,
Crossbones and Camp.
"NBC is committed to a programming strategy that will
include creating competitive, award-winning event television and there is no
one else we'd rather have than Quinn to head up this initiative," said NBC
Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. "NBC is excited to be back in the
longform programming business - an area where the network has played a
leadership role in the past -- and we are thrilled that Quinn will be bringing
his vision, experience and creative talent to the development of movies and
miniseries for NBC."
Taylor was most recently senior VP of movies, miniseries and
acquisitions at ABC Entertainment Group since 2009. His recent credits include
some of ABC's shorter-run summer series including Mistresses, Motive and Rookie
Blue, as well as overseeing the Hallmark
Hall of Fame franchise. Taylor first joined ABC's telefilm department in 1996.
He follows longtime ABC executive Jeff Bader to NBC, who joinedthe network as its head scheduler last summer,
and Steve Kern, who now serves as senior VP under Bader.
