NBC Hires ABC's Quinn Taylor to Head Longform Programming

NBC has named former ABC programming executive Quinn Taylor

as its executive VP of movies, miniseries and international co-productions, the

network announced Monday.

Taylor will oversee all development and programming of

original movies and miniseries and longform acquisitions, as well as serving as

a key executive on its international co-pros like Hannibal and the upcoming Dracula,

Crossbones and Camp.

"NBC is committed to a programming strategy that will

include creating competitive, award-winning event television and there is no

one else we'd rather have than Quinn to head up this initiative," said NBC

Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. "NBC is excited to be back in the

longform programming business - an area where the network has played a

leadership role in the past -- and we are thrilled that Quinn will be bringing

his vision, experience and creative talent to the development of movies and

miniseries for NBC."

Taylor was most recently senior VP of movies, miniseries and

acquisitions at ABC Entertainment Group since 2009. His recent credits include

some of ABC's shorter-run summer series including Mistresses, Motive and Rookie

Blue, as well as overseeing the Hallmark

Hall of Fame franchise. Taylor first joined ABC's telefilm department in 1996.

He follows longtime ABC executive Jeff Bader to NBC, who joinedthe network as its head scheduler last summer,

and Steve Kern, who now serves as senior VP under Bader.