NBC Hill Correspondent Reid Jumps to CBS

Chip Reid, a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, will now cover the Hill for CBS. He joins Sept. 4.

Sharyl Attkisson, who had been covering the Hill for CBS, remains in Washington as an investigative reporter on government spending issues, primarily for the CBS Evening News’“Eye on Your Money” segment. CBs News and Sports President Sean McManus says the network is playing to Attkisson's strength and "passion," which has been investigative reporting.

Reid has covered the House and Senate for NBC since 2004, and before that was with the network as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.