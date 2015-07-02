NBC Greenlights Second Season of ‘I Can Do That’

NBC renewed variety series I Can Do That for an eight-episode second season, the network announced Thursday.

“This series thrust our celebrities out of their comfort zones and into exciting, unpredictable situations and they rose to the occasion each week,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to bring new challenges and up the ante for season two.”

The series showcases the talents of six celebrities as they compete to show off their untapped abilities. Nicole Scherzinger was named the top entertainer of the first season.

Through its first six weeks, I Can Do That averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49.

The series was developed by Israel’s Armoza Formats and produced by Universal Television.