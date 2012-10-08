NBC Greenlights Reality Series With Bear Grylls

NBC has ordered a reality competition series starring adventurer

Bear Grylls to premiere in summer 2013, it was announced Monday.

The network has greenlit eight episodes of Get Out Alive (working title), which will test teams of

two in the wild. The series is

co-produced by Bear Grylls Ventures and Electus.

It is the first network TV role for Grylls, best known for his

former Discovery series Man vs. Wild.

Discovery terminated that relationship last spring. "For us, Bear represented an untapped goldmine," said Electus CEO Chris Grant in an interview.