NBC Greenlights New Vocal Game Show

NBC has greenlit new vocal game show The Winner Is, where singers of all ages will compete in singing duels

for a $1 million cash prize, the network announced Tuesday.

A panel led by one celebrity judge will judge the

contestants (both soloists and groups) and the contestants will also have the

chance to negotiate a deal with their opponent, choosing to leave the

competition in exchange for a predetermined cash prize before learning their

fate or remain in the game.

The Winner Is

comes from Talpa Media USA and executive producer John de Mol, who also produce

NBC's The Voice.