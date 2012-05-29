NBC Greenlights New Vocal Game Show
NBC has greenlit new vocal game show The Winner Is, where singers of all ages will compete in singing duels
for a $1 million cash prize, the network announced Tuesday.
A panel led by one celebrity judge will judge the
contestants (both soloists and groups) and the contestants will also have the
chance to negotiate a deal with their opponent, choosing to leave the
competition in exchange for a predetermined cash prize before learning their
fate or remain in the game.
The Winner Is
comes from Talpa Media USA and executive producer John de Mol, who also produce
NBC's The Voice.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.