NBC Goes Up ‘Strong’ With Volleyball Great Reece

NBC is creating what it’s calling a “transformation competition” series by the name of Strong. Gabrielle Reece, professional volleyball player and actress, will host, while Dave Broome (The Biggest Loser), Sylvester Stallone and Holly Wofford will executive produce.

Strong will pair 10 women with top fitness trainers. Each two-person team will compete in a series of grueling challenges. Says NBC, “We’ll see flab turned to muscle, doubt turned to confidence, weakness turned to strength.”

“I couldn’t be more proud and thrilled to partner up with NBC on Strong,” said Reece, the creator of a high-intensity group fitness program called HIGHX Training. “The opportunity to share the concept of people wanting to and working toward tapping into their greatness is a dream. My hope is that we can use the show to inspire and motivate others.”

Strong is produced by 25/7 Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.