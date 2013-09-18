NBC Goes Real Time In 'Fallon' for Lexus

NBCUniversal said it will air its first live, real-time marketing broadcast commercial for Lexus during Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

As part of the launch of the Lexus IS, a spot will run during an early break in the show in which improv comedians will ask viewers to suggest ad ideas via social media platforms including Facebook, Tumblr and Twitter using a #LexusIS hash tag. One of those ideas will be acted out live during a commercial break near the end of the show under the Brooklyn Bridge.

The "It's Your Move After Dark" campaign will air Thursday nights for four weeks, beginning tomorrow. A 15-second spot will tease the campaign tonight. Other concepts and submissions will be available for viewing and sharing on a custom age at NBC.com.

"The new Lexus IS campaign is a perfect match for our young, incredibly social late night audience and we are excited to break new ground with these ads," Jim Hoffman, executive VP, network entertainment sales and marketing, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "These live commercials combine real-time marketing with emerging comedic talent and reflect our commitment to push boundaries with clients by harnessing the power and reach of NBCUniversal's portfolio and creative expertise."

Real time marketing has become a buzzword as marketers look to react more quickly to feedback from consumers.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage consumers and capture their attention by delivering information in innovative ways," said Brian Bolain, Lexus corporate manager of marketing communications. "By utilizing social and broadcast media simultaneously, 'It's Your Move After Dark' breaks the traditional commercial mold and showcases the all-new IS in an entirely unique and DVR-proof way."