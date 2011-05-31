NBC Gives 'Voice' Post-Super Bowl Slot

NBC has given its prime post-Super Bowl slot to its new

hit singing competition show The Voice. The network will air an

hour-long episode of the show following its coverage of Super Bowl XLVI on Feb.

5, 2012.





"There is no better showcase on television than to follow

the Super Bowl, and we believe The Voice is deserving of such

high-profile exposure," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt. "The

attention grabbing blind audition phase of The Voice has mass appeal and

will fittingly team up with the biggest sporting event of the year."





To date, season one of The Voice is averaging a

5.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 12 million total viewers. Season two of The

Voice will air Monday nights on NBC starting in midseason.



