NBC Gives 'Voice' Post-Super Bowl Slot
NBC has given its prime post-Super Bowl slot to its new
hit singing competition show The Voice. The network will air an
hour-long episode of the show following its coverage of Super Bowl XLVI on Feb.
5, 2012.
"There is no better showcase on television than to follow
the Super Bowl, and we believe The Voice is deserving of such
high-profile exposure," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt. "The
attention grabbing blind audition phase of The Voice has mass appeal and
will fittingly team up with the biggest sporting event of the year."
To date, season one of The Voice is averaging a
5.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 12 million total viewers. Season two of The
Voice will air Monday nights on NBC starting in midseason.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.