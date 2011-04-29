NBC Gives 'Love Bites' Premiere Date
NBC has finally given the perennially delayed Love Bites a spot on its schedule.
The hour-long romantic comedy anthology series will premiere
on June 2 at 10 p.m. as part of the net's Thursday night comedy block. A
nine-episode summer run in planned.
Love Bites stars
Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) as a single
girl living in New York City and looking for "Mr. Right Now" appearing in each
episode with a rotating roster of guest stars each week.
