NBC Gives 'Love Bites' Premiere Date

NBC has finally given the perennially delayed Love Bites a spot on its schedule.

The hour-long romantic comedy anthology series will premiere

on June 2 at 10 p.m. as part of the net's Thursday night comedy block. A

nine-episode summer run in planned.

Love Bites stars

Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) as a single

girl living in New York City and looking for "Mr. Right Now" appearing in each

episode with a rotating roster of guest stars each week.

Vulture first reported the story.