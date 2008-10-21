NBC Gives 'Knight Rider' Full Season Order

NBC has picked up the back nine episodes of Knight Rider, completing the full season order of the freshman series.



Knight Rider has been averaging a 2.4 rating/7 share among 18-49 and 7.4 million total viewers according to live plus same day data.



"Gary Scott Thompson and the great cast and crew of Knight Rider continue to deliver fun, action packed adventures every week," said Ben Silverman, co-chairman of entertainment at NBC Universal, announcing the order. "Kitt and Michael will continue to travel across the country on their fun, escapist ride pursuing bad guys and saving the day."