NBC Gives Full-Season Orders to 'Whitney,' 'Up All Night'

NBC has given full-season pickups to rookie comedies Up All Night and Whitney, the network said Tuesday.

Up All Night,

starring Christina Applegate and Will Arnett as new parents, has averaged a 2.3

rating with adults 18-49 in its first three weeks. After premiering to a 3.7 out of the

season finale of America's Got Talent,

the show has anchored the Wednesday lineup at 8 p.m. since.

The Whitney Cummings vehicle Whitney is averaging a 2.9 in the key demo through its first two

weeks, maintaining about 80% of its The

Office lead-in on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

NBC said no decision has been made yet on Free Agents, which is the lowest-rated of the network's freshman shows, dropping to a 1.0 last Wednesday.

"We made comedy an important goal for us this season and

I'm very pleased to be making full-season commitments to both Whitney and Up All Night," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt.

"We're thrilled with the creative direction of both shows as well as the

potential for them to continue to build loyal audiences over the coming months.

We're proud of all of the producers, writers, actors, and directors who have

worked so hard to bring these shows to life."