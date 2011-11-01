NBC Gives Doug Vaughn Oversight of Most Late-Night Programming

NBC has re-upped Doug Vaughn's contract, expanding the

program executive's role to add responsibility for most of the network's

late-night programs.

Vaughn's new two-year contract as senior VP, special

programs and late night will have him oversee New York-based programs Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Last Call with Carson Daly.

He will report to Paul Telegdy, who remains president,

alternative and late night programming, and will oversee The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on the West Coast.

Vaughn had been senior VP, special programs an alternative

since 2007. He will continue to oversee East Coast-based specials on the

network like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day

Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller

Center, as well as several alternative series.

"Doug has consistently provided strong

and creative executive leadership in shepherding NBC's specials out of New

York," Telegdy said. "I feel very confident that he will use his unique skills

to expand NBC's legacy in the late-night genre and will continue to do

innovative work in our program specials."